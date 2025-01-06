Two Michigan standouts predicted to land in top 10 in latest '25 NFL Mock Draft
As Week 18 in the NFL concluded on Sunday night, we now know the drafting order for the non-playoff teams come April. The Tennessee Titans locked up the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Titans are officially on the clock.
While the Michigan Wolverines didn't have the best season in 2024, the Wolverines have some top talent to choose from. In Pro Football Focus' latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft using the current draft order, there are two Michigan standouts going inside the top 10. There was one more selected in the later part of the first round -- with one player completely left out of the first round.
No. 5 Mason Graham -- Jacksonville Jaguars
What PFF said: "Jaguars edge defenders Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen bring disruptive potential, but the team's defense lacks strong interior play to match it. Graham, who earned elite PFF overall grades of 90.0 and 90.7 over the past two seasons, is a stud run defender and a twitchy interior pass-rusher. This is a “best player available” type of pick."
No. 7 Will Johnson -- New York Jets
What PFF said: "Johnson was hurt for most of this season, but when he was fully healthy last year, he showed us he was one of the best coverage players in the country with top-tier NFL ability. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he has the athletic ability and fluidity to play mirror-man coverage against any receiver. Adding Johnson to a secondary with Sauce Gardner would create elite potential."
No. 21 Colston Loveland -- Denver Broncos
What PFF said: "Despite wide receiver Courtland Sutton‘s excellence, the Broncos have lacked any other consistent receiver presence on offense in 2024. Head coach Sean Payton has been one to emphasize the tight end position when he has a viable option. Loveland’s lack of production this year was more an indication of how poor Michigan’s passing game was than anything. When he’s healthy and in a rolling offense (see 2023), he’s a big, fluid receiver — an ideal passing weapon for Bo Nix moving forward."
Kenneth Grant was not predicted to go in the first round of this mock.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal offensive lineman
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
Michigan Football officially signs Clemson transfer Tre Williams
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7