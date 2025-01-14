Two players Michigan could target if Deion Sanders moves to the NFL
When a college coach decides to leave their program, the NCAA allows players to enter the transfer portal. Those players are given 30-days to enter the portal and look at other programs. The 30-day window opens the day after the coach officially leaves the program. During this time the players are open for contact from all other universities.
With the recent "mutual parting of ways" between Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and their owner Jerry Jones, the name Deion Sanders has risen to the top of replacement possibilities. The two camps have said there is mutual interest between them in terms of a reunion in Dallas. Sanders played for the Cowboys from 1995-99, winning Super Bowl XXX with Dallas and head coach Barry Switzer. If Sanders were to leave Boulder and the Colorado Buffaloes program, he would be leaving behind quite a bit of talent, and some of that talent would look pretty good wearing a winged helmet.
Here is a short list of two that I believe the Wolverines could and should target if Deion moves and they enter the portal.
1. JAY GARDENHIRE, OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Jay Gardenhire epitomizes massive, standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing in at 350-pounds. He has been called a diamond in the rough by many recruiting analysts. With proper training and some slimming down, he could be a force along the O-line in Ann Arbor. It is widely believed that he committed to Colorado, leaving the State of Michigan where he played at West Bloomfield High the home of Donovan Edwards, because of Deion Sanders. If Sanders were to move on, he could be an easy target to pull back home to the in-state Wolverines. He was a 2025 3-star recruit that oozes potential and possesses a quality that cannot be taught, size.
2. BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Another West Bloomfield Michigan product, Brandon Davis-Swain was heavily pursued by Michigan in the 2024 class. He eventually chose the Buffs after a back-and-forth recruitment. Swain-Davis played in one game for Colorado in 2024 but looks to be a integrall part of the 2025 team. As with Gardenhire, he seems to have bought into the program mainly due to the current head man Deion Sanders. A talented prospect with a ton of upside he could be great additions to D-line room for coach Lou Esposito.
Given the fact that there's a Michigan connection with both players, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff would have an inside edge with both potential prospects. Of course, all of this is dependent on whether or not Deion leaves for the Dallas job, and whether or not the players decide to test the portal waters. Other players could become available as well, but these two have heavy upside, are familiar with the state and program, and could outshine their star rating in the future.
