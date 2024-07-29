Two Wolverines land among NFL's Top 50 Players of 2024
Each year, players from around the NFL vote on who they believe are the top 100 players from around the league. Although the list is still ongoing for the 2024 season, two Wolverines recently cracked the top 50 heading into this season.
No. 50: Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers - LB
Rashan Gary is the highest rated recruit to ever come through Ann Arbor, and now he's beginning to assert himself as one of the top player in the NFL. Entering his sixth season with the Packers, the former first-round pick has accounted for 179 tackles, 31.5 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles (6 fumble recoveries).
Here's what NFL.com had to say about Gary's selection at No. 50:
Playing on the fifth year of his rookie contract and making his return from an ACL injury that cut short what looked to be a breakout 2022, Gary had something to prove in 2023. Highlighted by his first three-sack performance in Week 3, Gary showed enough by the end of October for the Packers to reward him with a four-year, $96 million extension. Gary finished the season as the team leader in sacks (nine) and QB hits (22).
No. 47: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions - DE
Aidan Hutchinson is widely regarded as one of greatest players to ever wear the winged helmet, and it comes as no surprise that he's already being recognized as one of the top players in the NFL. Entering his third year with the Lions, the former first-round pick (No. 2 overall) has accounted for 103 tackles, 21 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, and 4 interceptions. He's one of the biggest reasons why the Lions have turned from an NFL joke to a legitimate Super Bowl contender - which is why he shot up 41 spots from last year's list.
Here's what NFL.com had to say about Hutchinson's spot at No. 47 on the list:
Last year, Hutchinson finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting with a 9.5-sack finish. He built on that in Year 2, hitting double digits in sacks (11.5) in the regular season while adding three in the playoffs, and ranking second in the league in total pressures (94). Add on his seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception, and Hutchinson’s second effort was enough to earn him his first Pro Bowl nod.
