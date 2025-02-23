Michigan athletics adds former Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears staff member
The University of Michigan made a big addition to its athletic program this week, bringing back Asheesh Bedi. The former team doctor for the Detroit Lions and Chicago bears will return to Michigan as the school's Chief of Sports Medicine. U-M President Santa Ono made the announcement via his Twitter/X account.
"Asheesh Bedi, MD, will be returning to the University of Michigan and Michigan Medicine as Professor and Chief of Sports Medicine, Executive Director of Sports Medicine," wrote Ono. "We are so fortunate to bring back one of the worlds experts and sports medicine back home to a community that loves him."
Here's a closer look at some of his accomplishments and various roles, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
- Dr. Asheesh Bedi recognized as one of the 52 best surgeons for excellence in orthopedics by Becker's Spine Review.
- Team physician for University of Michigan Athletic Department, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears.
- Harold and Helen W. Gehring Early Career Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Michigan.
- Associate Professor of Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery at University of Michigan and MedSport program.
- Consultant for Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Dodgers, and NFL and NHL Players Association.
- Known for his research in sports medicine, particularly hip and knee arthroscopy.
- Authored 180+ peer-reviewed publications and edited 3 textbooks by age 35.
- Member of the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), which has 150+ team doctors from NFL teams.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
Social media explodes after Michigan basketball extended Dusty May's contract
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7