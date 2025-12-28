Kyle Whittingham explains how he plans to fill out staff at Michigan, how many current coaches stay

Kyle Whittingham was hired as the 22nd head football coach in Michigan's program history. On Sunday morning, in Florida, the Utah legend gave his introductory press conference for all to see.

There have been some noise in the last few days of staff who might join him in Ann Arbor. Michigan is moving toward a deal with BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill to come to Michigan in the same role, and it's expected that Whittingham brings Utah's offensive coordinator Jason Beck for the same role with the Wolverines.

But what about the rest of the staff?

Whittingham revealed he plans on keeping a few coaches from Sherrone Moore's staff in Ann Arbor to coach along with him. Who those coaches are isn't known at this time, but expect two or three to be retained.

"You got to bring guys in you're familiar with, you trust, and you've worked with -- that's always a starting point", said Whittingham. "I've had some good resources -- Urban Meyer, I don't know if that's a four letter word in this room or not -- Urban and me are very tight, got some counsel from him.. The key is to get guys in you trust, you're familiar with, do things your way. Know what I expect, know what my expectations are.

"But at the same time, I'm not precluding the chance that we won't keep some coaches on the current staff. There are some excellent coaches on the staff right now. Most likely, there will be a few faces that stay and help bridge that -- It's much easier to be in the staff room, in a meeting, and wonder 'Hey I wonder how they do that here'. You got a guy right there that has been there, done that.

"I would anticipate out of the 10 full-time coaches, seven or eight new guys, and two or three holdovers."

Who could stay

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

At this time, we fully expect Tony Alford to stay as the running backs coach -- Whittingham had glowing remarks on Alford. Also, coaches like LaMar Morgan and Lou Esposito have done nice jobs and could stick around under Whittingham.