Kyle Whittingham envisions Bryce Underwood in Michigan's new offense
During his introductory press conference, new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed his number one priority was roster retention. He said he had a meeting on Saturday night when he got into Florida. Prior to his press conference, Whittingham also revealed he had his first one-on-one meeting and that was with quarterback Bryce Underwood.
"I've already met with one player, you can probably guess who that was, quarterback Bryce Underwood," Whittingham said. "That was a great conversation. Spent about 45 minutes with him this morning."
What went into the meeting
Whittingham said he wanted to mostly listen and get Underwood's feedback. While he listened to his new QB, Whittingham is excited to see Underwood in his offense.
"Well I did a lot of listening," Whittingham said of his conversation with Underwood. "I wanted feedback from him, I wanted to get to know him. Everything from growing up, family, what's important to him -- it was a great conversation. He's a special young man. Carries himself the right way, you got to have a quarterback that has that 'it' factor and Bryce definitely has that 'it' factor.
"Along with a ton of talent. Big, strong kid. 6-foot-4, 225-plus pounds. His ceiling is very high, and the offense that we are going to bring in here I think will suit him to a T. I think he's going to really, really excel and have a great experience here."
The current expectation is that Whittingham brings Utah OC Jason Beck with him. Beck runs a lot of 11 personnel, spread offense, and power runs. Utah had the No. 5 scoring offense (41.1 PPG) in the nation and No. 6 total offense (478.6 YPG). The Utes ran the ball really well, too. Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation, averaging 269.7 yards per game.
Underwood's game would open up under Beck at Michigan, if that hire comes to fruition.
