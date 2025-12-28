Michigan is reportedly 'very, very close' to hiring its next defensive coordinator

Things are likely going to start moving quickly for new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham when it comes to filling out his staff. On Saturday night, Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia reported that sources have indicated to him that Whittingham is 'very, very close' to bringing BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill to Ann Arbor.

The Cougars' season ended on Saturday after beating Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Hill has a strong history with Whittingham during their time in Utah together, and it appears that the long-time Utes' coach is targeting Hill to come to Michigan with him.

Hill, a former cornerback in college, played his final two seasons at Utah. He then worked under Whittingham in Utah from 2001-13, ranging from a graduate assistant, to a position coach, and a special teams coordinator.

He left Utah in 2014 to become the head coach of Weber State, where he coached from 2014-22. After having five playoff appearances with Weber State, Hill left for BYU, where he has been the DC since 2023.

Since coaching the BYU defense, the Cougars had the No. 13 total defense in 2024 and No. 28 this season. BYU has also been a top-20 scoring defense under Hill's guidance in the past two seasons. Playing in a Big 12 Conference that is known for scoring points, the Cougars have held their own and Hill has done a good job with the unit.

With Whittingham coming to Ann Arbor, he's going to want to seek out familiar faces to bring with him. Since Hill is perceived as the favorite for the job, that likely spells the end of Wink Martindale's time at Michigan. Martindale is finishing up his second season in Ann Arbor and could look to head back to the NFL after the bowl game.

Michigan will take on Texas on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m. ET.