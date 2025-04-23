BREAKING: Veteran Michigan edge rusher enters transfer portal
The Michigan Wolverines are losing a veteran edge rusher, as Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Kechaun Bennett is set to enter the transfer portal. Bennett is a former four-star recruit and was part of Michigan's 2021 recruiting class. During his four years in Ann Arbor, Bennett appeared in 28 games along the defensive line. And while he showed plenty of potential, Bennett was never quite able to establish himself as a starter for the defensive unit.
Here's a closer look at his production from last season, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
Senior (2024)
• Appeared in all 13 games including three at edge; made four tackles, one quarterback hurry, and one blocked kick to earn his fourth varsity letter
• Shared Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Minnesota
• Contributed on special teams against Texas (Sept. 7), USC (Sept. 21), Michigan State (Oct. 26), at Washington (Oct. 5), at Illinois (Oct. 19), at Indiana (Nov. 9), at Ohio State (Nov. 30)
• Broke up a pass playing off the edge against Arkansas State (Sept. 14)
• Blocked a punt against Minnesota (Sept. 28) that was returned seven yards to set up a score; also made a tackle in punt coverage
• Credited with one special teams tackle against Oregon (Nov. 2)
• Recorded one tackle playing as an edge and also contributed on special teams against Northwestern (Nov. 23)
• Made an assisted tackle playing off the edge and on special teams against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31)
