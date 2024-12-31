Sainristil comparing well against draft class peers
Michigan legend Mikey Sainristil has played well above his draft position. The nickel corner most known for always seeming to be in the right place at the right time to make a game-changing play was a second-round pick, 50th overall, for the Washington Commanders. In that same draft, there were three corners selected in the first round.
Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall), Terrion Arnold (24th overall), and Nate Wiggins (30th overall) were all first-round picks selected ahead of Sainristil in the 2024 NFL Draft. But it is the 50th overall pick who has stuffed the stat sheets during his first year in the NFL. This should be no surprise to anyone who has seen him play. Former Alabama head man Nick Saban saw this coming, praising the selection of Mike Sainrsitil after the 2024 NFL Draft.
I LOVE... there's a difference between love and LOVE... I LOVE this guy. This guy may be the best football player pound-for-pound in the draft.- Nick Saban
With such a strong showing as a rookie it is a "sky is the limit" situation with Sainristil. As the game continues to slow down, and he becomes more familiar with offensive schemes and patterns, his impact will increase. Surely, the teams that passed on the gifted WR turned CB will always wonder how he slipped through their draft analysis process.
