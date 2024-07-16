WATCH: Michigan Football's Will Johnson reflects on No. 1 rating in EA's College Football 25
It's got to be a pretty surreal feeling for today's college athletes to see their actual name and likeness appearing in the latest installment of EA Sports College Football 25. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards became the fourth Wolverine to grace the cover art, joining legends Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson, and Denard Robinson. However, It wasn't just Edwards who received some love from the folks over at EA Sports. Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson, a surefire first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, received the highest rating of any player included in the game.
Johnson comes in at a 96 overall rating, followed by Will Campbell (LSU), Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State), James Pearce Jr (Tenn.), Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Travis Hunter (Colorado), Malaki Starks (Georgia), Mason Graham (Michigan), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), and Tate Radledge.
Reflecting on his ranking, Johnson says that it only serves as motivation to keep getting better.
"It feels crazy because it's the first game to come back since Denard was on there, which was a while ago," Johnson said. "2014? Yeah. First year back I'm the highest rated player, it's crazy. But I gotta get to a 99, obviously. I gotta keep that ranking. But the rating goes up based on how your season's going. You can be a 95 at the beginning of the season and end your year at a 99.
"I wouldn't say it's pressure. It's a new achievement and a new standards that I gotta keep holding myself to. More motivation."
Johnson is the focal point on a defensive unit that is expected to be one of the best in the country once again. Joined by the best DT duo in Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham, veteran edge rushers Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore, and the linebacker duo of Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, it's going to be tough for any opposing offense to move the ball against this defense. The biggest question for Michigan defensively in 2024 will be depth. During the 2023 season, the Wolverines were able to rotate a lot of guys without skipping a beat. If they can get that same level of production from the second unit this season, the Wolverines will have a great shot to win their fourth consecutive B10 Championship this fall.
