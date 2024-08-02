WATCH: The Big Ten Conference updates fan-favorite commercial
For fans of the Big Ten Conference, the "maps" commercial has become somewhat of a phenomenon. From the music to the visual aesthetic, every aspect of the commercial works to perfection - which is why fans were eagerly awaiting for the updated version to reflect the four new schools that have joined the conference. On Friday, the Big Ten delivered.
The map now includes Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington - the four newest members of the conference. Outsiders may find it strange that a commercial would garner so much attention and love from a collection of fans, but it's clear from the reaction on social media that the conference hit a home run with this one.
We are just 27 days away from kickoff of the 2024 Big Ten football season, as Rutgers, Minnesota, and Illinois get things started on August 29th. Here's a quick look at all of the opening weekend matchups within the conference:
- 8/29 - Howard at Rutgers
- 8/29 - North Carolina at Minnesota
- 8/29 - Eastern Illinois at Illinois
- 8/30 - Florida Atlantic at Michigan State
- 8/30 - Western Michigan at Wisconsin
- 8/31 - UConn at Maryland
- 8/31 - Indiana State at Purdue
- 8/31 - Penn State at West Virginia
- 8/31 - Illinois State at Iowa
- 8/31 - Miami (OH) at Northwestern
- 8/31 - Akron at Ohio State
- 8/31 - UTEP at Nebraska
- 8/31 - Florida International at Indiana
- 8/31 - Fresno State at Michigan
- 8/31 - UCLA at Hawaii
- 8/31 - Idaho at Oregon
- 8/31 - Webber State at Washington
- 9/1 - USC at LSU
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale, Michigan keeping "pillars" of No. 1 defense in place
Wink Martindale shares which Michigan defender emerged with the 'first group' of starters
Will Michigan 'tailor the offense' around Donovan Edwards' skillset?