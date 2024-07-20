WATCH: Throwback video shows Sherrone Moore mic'd up at previous coaching stop
Before joining Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan back in 2018, U-M head coach Sherrone Moore was considered a rising star at Central Michigan. In addition to serving as the tight ends coach during his four years in Mt. Pleasant, Moore was elevated to assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator during his final season with the Chippewas in 2017. On Friday, a throwback video surfaced showing Moore mic'd up during one of CMU's practices during the 2017 season - giving Michigan fans a pretty cool inside look into the way he coaches and interacts with his players.
Although quite a bit has happened since that 2017 season, the reality is that the video above gives a pretty good example of why Moore has been able to rise through the coaching ranks so quickly. Not only is he extremely personable and great at developing relationships with his players, he's also a great communicator and highly effective in how he teaches the game itself.
Here’s a quick look at Moore's coaching progression over the years:
Louisville
- 2009-11: Graduate Assistant (Offense)
- 2012-13: Tight Ends Coach
Central Michigan
- 2014-16: Tight Ends Coach
- 2017: Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
Michigan
- 2018-20: Tight Ends Coach
- 2021-22: Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator
- 2023: Offensive Line/Offensive Coordinator
- 2024: Head Coach
There's no question that expectations at the University of Michigan are extremely high for the head football coach, particularly after the success of the last three seasons. But Moore enters this moment feeling fully prepared for everything that comes with his new job title.
“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan,” Moore said in a statement after becoming the 21st head coach in Michigan Football history. “We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at Michigan for the past 144 years. Our standards will not change. We will be a smart, tough, dependable, relentless, and enthusiastic championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other. We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff.”
