WATCH: Urban Meyer trolls Michigan fans with T-shirt

Start Saturday STRONG with a special 3-hour show packed with special guests 💪🤩



🫡 Derek Jeter

🤘 Matthew McConaughey

🤘 Cooper Manning

〽️ Charles Woodson

〽️ Chris Webber



It all kicks off at 9am ET on FOX 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2JmfNXUuQl