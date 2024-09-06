WATCH: Urban Meyer trolls Michigan fans with T-shirt
Urban Meyer hasn't coached a game at Ohio State since 2018, but that certainly hasn't stopped him from fully embracing the rivalry with Michigan in his post-coaching career. Meyer, who's now a part of the Big Noon Kickoff crew on FOX, is in Ann Arbor prepping for the massive showdown between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas on Saturday. On Friday, he was seen strolling around the set in a t-shirt that is sure to get the attention of Michigan fans.
During his seven years in Columbus, Meyer put together a perfect 7-0 record against the Wolverines. Since his departure, however, his successor Ryan Day is just 1-3 against the Wolverines since 2019. Worse yet, Meyer has had a front row seat as part of the Big Noon Kickoff crew to see his Buckeyes get embarrassed by the Wolverines for the last three seasons.
There's no doubt that the environment is going to be electric on Saturday, and something tells me that Michigan fans will be eager to give Meyer a nice warm welcome back to Ann Arbor (insert sarcasm here).
The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew will be stationed at Pioneer High School just across the street from the Big House, broadcasting from 10 am to Noon ET. Fans can expect to see the full crew on hand, including guys like Charles Woodson and Matt Leinart. Additionally, fans will be treated to appearances by Derek Jeter, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Webber, and a musical performance by Moneybagg Yo.
