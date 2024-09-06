Sherrone Moore sets the record straight on his Michigan football contract
Heading into one of the biggest games of Michigan's football season against No. 3 Texas, athletic director Warde Manuel acknowledged that the university was still working on a contract for head coach Sherrone Moore after his promotion from offensive coordinator this past offseason.
That created something of a stir among the Wolverine fanbase, but in an interview today with ESPN's Pat McAfee, Moore echoed Manuel's assertion that both the head coach and the university were committed to one another for the future.
"I am committed to Michigan, they're committed to me. I am getting paid and I am under contract. So, we're in a good place," Moore said on the Pat McAfee Show.
During the interview with Jon Jansen on an episode of 'Conqu'ring Heroes' in which Moore's contract situation was first brought up, Manuel said there's been no issue between Moore and the university while the details of the contract get worked out.
"Sherrone knows our commitment to him," Manuel said. "We know his commitment to us and the same thing with the assistant coaches. It hasn't been something that has been an issue for me or for them, but we're working through it and we'll hopefully have them wrapped up very soon. The Memorandum of Understanding is a legal document that does bind us and bind them to it and it spells out pretty much everything that's in the contract.
"It's just a long form, has more details, more situations at hand. But listen, I'm very happy with him, very happy with our staff and look forward to having that signed and becoming a non-issue."
Moore won his first game as Michigan's full-time head coach when the Wolverines defeated Fresno State, 30-10, last weekend at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Including the four games he serves as Michigan's interim head coach in 2023, Moore has won all five games in which he's led the program into battle. After ranked wins over Penn State and Ohio State as the interim last year, Moore and the Wolverines face another stiff challenge this week against the Longhorns.
"It's been great," Moore said of taking over the program full-time. "I love my team, I love our coaches. Everybody's had a lot of fun and we're going to try every way to get better every day. So, we're excited for this great opportunity in this great stadium tomorrow, and we're going to have some fun."
No. 10 Michigan will host No. 3 Texas for a Noon ET kickoff at the Big House, with Fox carrying the broadcast. As of Friday afternoon, the Wolverines are a seven-point underdog to the Longhorns.
