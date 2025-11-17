Weekly Michigan football bowl projections, the two likely scenarios after week 12
After picking up its fourth consecutive game and only two weeks remaining in the college football season, it is becoming increasingly clear where the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines will be playing in the postseason.
Assuming a win over Maryland this weekend in College Park, Md. the outcome of Michigan vs. Ohio State will tell us where the Wolverines will be.
College Football Playoff
Win these next two games, and the Wolverines are essentially a lock for the postseason. Odds are UofM would be somewhere in the No.8 to No. 10 range in terms of final rankings and seedings, meaning they would have a road game in the opening round of the CFP.
Likely opponents in this scenario could include Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Oregon. However, it is hard to gauge when so much could happen in the final two weeks.
What is for sure is that the Wolverines still have a clear path to get in.
New Week, Same Bowl
Every week, the Wolverines have been projected to be playing in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m. in Orlando, Fla, on Dec. 31.
ESPN, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports all project UofM to be playing in this game, either against Texas or Vanderbilt.
This projection is under the assumption that Michigan falls to Ohio State in the final game of the year. But if the last four seasons serve as any projection of the future, the Buckeyes are not a lock to win ‘The Game’ despite being the No. 1 team in the nation.