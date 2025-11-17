Wolverine Digest

Weekly Michigan football bowl projections, the two likely scenarios after week 12

Michigan’s postseason picture is narrowing, with the College Football Playoff and the Citrus Bowl standing out as the two most realistic destinations after Week 12.

Justice Steiner

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) makes a catch as Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) defends him during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
After picking up its fourth consecutive game and only two weeks remaining in the college football season, it is becoming increasingly clear where the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines will be playing in the postseason.

Assuming a win over Maryland this weekend in College Park, Md. the outcome of Michigan vs. Ohio State will tell us where the Wolverines will be.

College Football Playoff

Win these next two games, and the Wolverines are essentially a lock for the postseason. Odds are UofM would be somewhere in the No.8 to No. 10 range in terms of final rankings and seedings, meaning they would have a road game in the opening round of the CFP.

Likely opponents in this scenario could include Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Oregon. However, it is hard to gauge when so much could happen in the final two weeks. 

What is for sure is that the Wolverines still have a clear path to get in.

Jordan Marshall
Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

New Week, Same Bowl

Every week, the Wolverines have been projected to be playing in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m. in Orlando, Fla, on Dec. 31.

ESPN, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports all project UofM to be playing in this game, either against Texas or Vanderbilt.

This projection is under the assumption that Michigan falls to Ohio State in the final game of the year. But if the last four seasons serve as any projection of the future, the Buckeyes are not a lock to win ‘The Game’ despite being the No. 1 team in the nation. 

Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

