What the national media is saying after Michigan’s scare vs. Northwestern
Survive and advance. That was the theme from Michigan's 24-22 win over Northwestern. The Wolverines needed a 31-yard field goal from Dominic Zvada with time expiring to move the Wolverines to 8-2 on the season. But most importantly, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Michigan lost the turnover battle 5-0 on Saturday, and feared losing star running back Jordan Marshall for an extended period of time, but following the game, Sherrone Moore said he would be fine.
It wasn't perfect, but Michigan survived and still has a fighter's chance with two games remaining.
Here is what some of the national media had to say about Michigan following its win over the 'Cats.
Nicole Auerbach (NBC Sports) 'Takeaways from Week 12 of College Football: Oklahoma gets signature win, Texas A&M remains undefeated'
Auerbach says not to count out USC or Michigan for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
"....Likewise, after eking out a win over Northwestern, Michigan is 8-2 with two road losses (to Oklahoma and USC) with a massive opportunity still on its schedule. If the Wolverines were to win out — and that’s a big if considering how good Ohio State looks, but let’s play out the scenario — they’d finish 10-2 with a win over the No. 1 team in the country. That would be the best win anyone has and would have to push Michigan onto the right side of the bubble, right? I know it’s a tall task, but I didn’t think the Wolverines would beat the Buckeyes a year ago, either. I’m just saying … these are two teams that shouldn’t be ignored just yet"
David Cobb (CBS Sports) 'College football winners, losers in Week 12: Michigan, Texas A&M survive amid challenges for CFP contenders'
"No. 18 Michigan teed Northwestern up to secure its first win in the series since 2008, but the Wildcats simply whiffed. The Wolverines escaped with an improbable 24-22 win at Wrigley Field on a 31-yard field goal from Dominic Zvada as time expired. His game-winning kick saved Michigan (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) from a catastrophic defeat, but it didn't save them from some embarrassment. Michigan committed five turnovers, Zvada missed two field goals and the Wolverines mustered just two tackles for loss.
"But when it mattered most, Michigan came up with just enough juice. The defense forced two three-and-outs on Northwestern's final two possessions, and quarterback Bryce Underwood hit Andrew Marsh for a critical 21-yard gain on a third-down play with under two minutes remaining. That connection went a long way toward preventing the Wildcats (5-5, 3-4) from stealing a marquee victory. "
RJ Young (Fox Sports) '2025 College Football Rankings: Georgia Roars Into Top 5, Alabama Falls From Top 10'
Young has Michigan ranked No. 15 in his CFP Rankings.
"The Wolverines blew a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. They committed five turnovers. They missed two field goals. And yet.
"Chip Lindsey's offense put up 496 yards of offense, and wideout Andrew Marsh solidified his status as a burgeoning star with 12 catches for 189 receiving yards.
"Needing a walk-off field goal to beat the Wildcats will be forgotten quickly if Michigan finishes with 10 wins and knocks off Ohio State on Nov. 30."
Mike McDaniel (Sports Illustrated) 'College Football Week 12 Takeaways: Jeremiyah Love Deserves All the Heisman Love'
McDaniel notes that both Michigan and USC's CFP hopes are still alive.
"It's going to take a special closing stretch of the season for Michigan or USC to make the College Football Playoff, but both programs survived and advanced on Saturday to at least keep their dreams alive.
"Michigan traveled to Northwestern and engaged in a slog of a contest with the Wildcats. The Wolverines dominated the stat sheet in several categories, but were minus-five in the turnover battle. It nearly cost them the contest, but a 31-yard Dominic Zvada field goal as time expired clinched the win for the Wolverines.
"..USC travels to take on Oregon next week, before concluding the regular season with a rivalry game against UCLA. Michigan travels to Maryland before hosting Ohio State in the finale.
"If both teams somehow find a way to win out, they'll have a case to make the field as at-large candidates in a loaded Big Ten."