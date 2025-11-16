Wolverine Digest

PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's two-point win over Northwestern

It was a tight win at Wrigley Field, but the Wolverines found a way to leave the historic field with a win.

Trent Knoop

The Michigan Wolverines needed a 31-yard kick to win the game on Saturday against Northwestern. But it shouldn't have been like that. Michigan had a comfortable 21-9 lead, but turnovers at terrible times allowed the 'Cats to get back into the game and take the lead. But Zvada's kick would send Michigan away with a 24-22 win.

Michigan fumbled the ball three times and Bryce Underwood threw two late picks. The gunslinger had two entirely different halves for Michigan. He could do no wrongs in the first half, but the freshman looked like a freshman in the second half.

While there were plenty of issues with Michigan, the rushing attack was great. Jordan Marshall, who exited the game in the fourth quarter, had another brilliant game. He ran for 142 yards and two scores. In his absence, Bryson Kuzdzal came in and was effective, rushing for 53 yards.

But the story of the day goes to emerging star Andrew Marsh. The true freshman caught a career high 12 passes for 189 yards -- Underwood threw for 280 yards. The Marsh-Underwood connection is going to be deadly for the next couple of seasons.

Following Michigan's win, here are PFF grades and snap counts to know.

Top 10 Offensive Players

  1. WR Andrew Marsh - 81.4 grade
  2. RB Jordan Marshall - 77.5 grade
  3. RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 71.6 grade
  4. WR Donaven McCulley - 67.5 grade
  5. QB Bryce Underwood - 66.3 grade
  6. TE Deakon Tonielli - 64.5 grade
  7. C Greg Crippen - 63.2 grade
  8. RG Jake Guarnera - 62.7 grade
  9. LT Blake Frazier - 61.7 grade
  10. LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 59.3 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

  1. WR Semaj Morgan - 52.4 grade
  2. TE Marlin Klein - 52.6 grade
  3. WR Channing Goodwin - 55.8 grade
  4. TE Max Bredeson - 57.3 grade
  5. TE Jalen Hoffman - 57.5 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

  1. S Brandyn Hillman - 76.1 grade
  2. CB Jyaire Hill - 75.3 grade
  3. Edge Derrick Moore - 67.9 grade
  4. Edge Jaishawn Barham - 67.0 grade
  5. CB Jayden Sanders - 66.4 grade
  6. S Mason Curtis - 66.1 grade
  7. LB Jimmy Rolder - 65.9 grade
  8. S TJ Metcalf - 65.5 grade
  9. DT Rayshaun Benny - 64.9 grade
  10. CB Zeke Berry - 62.0 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

  1. LB Ernest Hausmann - 51.4 grade
  2. DT Damon Payne - 52.8 grade
  3. DL Enow Etta - 53.1 grade
  4. DT Trey Pierce - 55.2 grade
  5. Edge Cameron Brandt - 56.2 grade

Snap Counts To Know

  • WR Semaj Morgan saw 30 snaps, which is the most since Week 8 against Washington.
  • TE Marlin Klein was back in the mix with 40 snaps, which was the third-most he's played in all year.
  • S Jaden Mangham saw a massive drop in snaps, playing in only five. It was his lowest since Week 7 against USC.
  • LB Jimmy Rolder was back, and started, but played in only 24 snaps -- the lowest of his season. Troy Bowles saw 23 snaps.
  • Edge Jaishawn Barham was back and played his usual number of snaps. He was on the field for 36 snaps.
  • S Jordan Young was on the field for six snaps, but graded out as Michigan's top player with a 76.9 grade.

