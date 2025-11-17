Michigan a big favorite vs. Maryland even with Wolverines’ road concerns
Now that Michigan's out of Wrigley Field alive, following a game-winning field goal by Dominic Zvada, the Wolverines have two games left. This week, Michigan will travel to College Park to take on Maryland.
The Terrapins started the year 4-0 before dropping their next six games. Michigan will be up against an electric freshman QB, Malik Washington, who isn't afraid to sling the ball around, but can be prone to making mistakes.
Here is how the oddsmakers view the game going, and Michigan's odds according to the advanced analytics.
Game line via DraftKings
Although Michigan hasn't fared the best on the road, losing to Oklahoma and USC, while winning two others by three points or less, the oddsmakers aren't too concerned by the Wolverines' road woes. The opening line, per DraftKings, has Michigan as a 14-point favorite over Maryland.
The Terrapins have lost six games in a row, after starting the season 4-0. The Terps make a ton of mistakes, and their defense isn't great at stopping the opposition. The game's over/under is currently set at 45.5 points.
History between the two programs
Michigan has dominated the Maryland Terrapins since the Terps' arrival in the Big Ten Conference. For the entirety of the two programs, Michigan has gone 11-1 against Maryland, with the Terrapins' only win coming in 2014 against the Wolverines.
Michigan has won the last eight games against the Terps. The Wolverines are a perfect 5-0 when traveling to College Park. The last time the two schools met was back in 2023, in College Park, where Michigan held on and beat Maryland, 31-24. Michigan would go on to win the national title that year.
The last two meetings between Maryland and Michigan were tight wins for the Wolverines. The year before the 2023 meeting, Michigan beat Maryland in the Big House, 34-27, in 2022.
Wolverines' Odds vs. Maryland
We know how the oddsmakers feel about the upcoming game, but what do the advanced analytics say? According to ESPN's analytics, Michigan has an 81.9% chance to go into College Park and come away with a win.
The Terps have dropped the past six games, and even though they recently announced head coach Mike Locksley would return for another season, there is a big gray cloud on top of the program. In typical Maryland fashion, the team starts the year strong before a train wreck occurs when Big Ten play starts.
