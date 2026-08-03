What I'm Watching Closely During Michigan Fall Camp (And Why You Should Too)

It is officially August, meaning college football is just weeks away from kicking off. All around the country, programs will suit up for fall camp starting Wednesday (August 5).

There has been a lot of change in Ann Arbor, with a brand new coaching staff and a host of newcomers; it should look like a much different team this fall.

With practice officially beginning this week, here are three things I will be paying close attention to in Michigan football’s fall camp.

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Takes Over the Linebacker Room

In my opinion, this position group is the most concerning between the offensive and defensive units.

The Wolverines lost their top three LB’s from last season: Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann and Cole Sullivan. Those three all ranked inside the top-five tackle leaders in the 2025 campaign.

Reports have been that the three returners Michigan has at the position are at the top of the depth chart: Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. All three of which saw the field to some extent last season.

Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles Purdue running back Malachi Thomas (24) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of those three, Bowles saw the field the most, playing in all 13 games and recording 27 tackles. As a senior, he is the most experienced, but we still haven’t seen him in a primary role on the defense.

Other names to keep on are three graduate transfers UofM brought in: Max Alford (BYU), Aisea Moa (MSU) and Nathaniel Staehling. With all three bringing age and experience, I am sure they will have some impact on the field this year and may see one of them step up during fall camp.

Losing all the production they did, it will be important to know that the Maize and Blue will find their next guys up in the LB room, which we will hopefully see throughout fall camp.

Is Rod Moore Actually Healthy

While there are a lot of question marks in the linebacker room, Michigan’s secondary is strong. One of the top returners is Rod Moore, who has dealt with injuries for two consecutive seasons.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (9) celebrates after he makes an interception in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the spring of 2024, he suffered a leg injury in spring practice, missing the entirety of the 2024 campaign. Last season, he returned for three games but sat out the rest of the season after the injury flared up.

The last time we saw a fully healthy Moore, he helped the Wolverines to a National Championship in 2023. His highlight of the season was a game-sealing interception against Ohio State.

Rod Moore seals it with an interception 🏈



Michigan beats Ohio State and will play Iowa for the Big Ten Championship 🏆pic.twitter.com/qhyGApZcv1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 25, 2023

Now the question is, can Moore return to the same level he was before his ACL tear? If so, he will be a vital piece to the Maize and Blue this upcoming season.

Bryce Underwood’s Development

It is the most important position in sports, so of course, all eyes will be on sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

It seemed like Underwood put in a lot of work in the offseason, based on social media, and we will begin to see what that looks like.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) celebrates a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, with a dedicated QB coach on staff with Koy Detmer Jr., we should be seeing Underwood develop as the season goes on. Whereas last year, it felt like it was the same QB in September as it was in December.

If Michigan wants to have success with a tough schedule this season, it will need its QB to find ways to win close games down the stretch.