Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 18 Troy Bowles Primed for Breakout Final Season

Moving along in the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most important players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 18 features the first linebacker released, Troy Bowles.

So far, we have released No. 19-25, with two of those coming on the defensive side of the ball, both edge rushers in Carter Meadows (No. 24) and Nate Marshall (No. 21).

Michigan edge Nate Marshall (94) tackles New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Bowles, he will look to make a big leap in what could be his final year of college football.

Bowles 2025 Recap

In his first season with the Wolverines after two seasons at Georgia, Bowles played in every game for the Maize and Blue.

He finished his junior campaign with 27 total tackles, with 16 of those being solo. The best game of his college career came on Nov. 1 against Purdue, accumulating six tackles (four solo).

Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles New Mexico wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bowles had at least one tackle in every game except one, while adding a sack and two tackles for loss.

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

Michigan fans have already seen Bowles be a valuable rotation player in big games for the Maize and Blue. Now, he will look to take on an even bigger role after the loss of talent from last season’s roster.

In 2025, UofM’s top two tackle leaders came from the linebacker position with Jimmy Rolder and Ernest Hausmann, both of whom are no longer with the program. The Wolverines also lost their fifth-leading tackler, Cole Sullivan (LB), to the transfer portal (Oklahoma).

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing that much production from one position leaves a massive hole to be filled.

In the spring, new head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media and answered a question about who is standing out at the LB position.

“Yeah, Chase Taylor is doing a really nice job,” Whittingham said. “Him, Troy Bowles is also, and he's an upperclassman, played a lot of special team snaps, not a lot of linebacker snaps. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, I think I'm pronouncing that correctly, has flashed as well, and so those would be the top three right now.”

2026 Outlook for Bowles

There seems to be a trio of returners set to make an impact at the LB position: Bowles, Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Michigan's Derrick Moore, left, celebrates a sack with Troy Bowles during the fourth quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into his final season, Bowles should be hungry to have his best collegiate season yet. With the most experience of the returners, I would expect him to have an edge over the other guys early in the season.

If he produces early in the season and proves himself worthy of a starting spot, he has the upside to be a top-three tackle leader for the Wolverines in 2026.

Regardless, Bowles should have the opportunity to shine and prove himself to open the 2026 campaign.

See our full top 25 players: