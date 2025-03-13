Michigan Football: DT Rayshaun Benny among the top returning defensive linemen in the country
The Michigan defense will look a little different this fall without Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, and Will Johnson on the field. But despite losing top NFL talent, the Wolverines could have a top-five defense in 2025 with Wink Martindale back at coordinator. The cupboard is far from bare entering the spring. Veteran Rod Moore is back, edge rushers Derrick Moore and TJ Guy chose to return, along with the top-tacklers from last season with Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham patrolling the second level.
While those are all huge returns for Michigan, arguably the biggest get for Martindale was retaining fifth year lineman Rayshaun Benny. The Michigan native has been with the Wolverines since 2021 and he's been a major part of the Michigan defensive line, but as a rotational piece. Without Graham and Grant, Benny will now have his chance to star for the Wolverines' defensive line. With Benny's return, Pro Football Focus named him as the No. 9 best returning defensive lineman heading into the 2025 season.
"Michigan may have lost projected first-round defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but the Wolverines remain in a strong position with Benny returning to anchor the interior.
"Benny earned an 84.4 PFF grade in 2024, tying for 11th among FBS interior defenders, while his 87.5 run-defense grade ranked inside the top 15. The Detroit native combines excellent agility at 6-foot-4, 296 pounds with quick hands, making him a key piece for Michigan’s defensive front heading into 2025."
Benny was one of the top players on Michigan last season playing behind Graham and Grant. While he will likely get most of the attention next season, the Wolverines did a good job at hitting the transfer portal to bring in some help. Former Alabama lineman Damon Payne Jr. and Clemson defensive lineman Tre Williams will play next to Benny. Ike Iwunnah and Enow Etta also return to bolster what's already one of the better interiors in college football.
