Where ESPN ranks all Michigan teams in College Football Playoff era
From 2021-23, the Michigan Wolverines achieved what is arguably the greatest stretch in program history. During the 2021 season, Michigan ended an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, won its first Big Ten championship in 17 years, and made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, finishing with an overall record of 12-2. In 2022, the Wolverines notched their first road win over the Buckeyes since 2000, won their second consecutive Big Ten championship, and earned a spot in the College Football playoff for the second straight season. In 2023, the Wolverines went on a magical run that resulted in a third straight win over Ohio State, third straight Big Ten Championship, a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and a National Championship victory over Washington - finishing with a perfect 15-0 record.
Given all of the success that they achieved, it's a fair to wonder where the Wolverines would rank among all of the great teams that have participated in the College Football Playoff. Fortunately for Michigan fans, ESPN provided an answer.
Ranking all 52 teams that have participated in the playoff since its inception back in 2014, here's where all three of Michigan teams fell in the rankings.
2021 Michigan Football: No. 35
2022 Michigan Football: No. 22
2023 Michigan Football: No. 4
Here's what ESPN had to say about that 2023 squad:
"The Wolverines beat Penn State and Ohio State without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh, and even with off-the-field matters swirling in the background, they were rarely challenged on the field, winning 11 games by at least 21 points. They extended their Big Ten winning streak to 25 games; they handed Nick Saban a Rose bowl losing his final game as a head coach; and with the national title on the line, they put on a defensive clinic, dominating a brilliant Washington offensive line, holding the prolific Huskies to just 301 total yards and rolling to their first national title in 26 years."
