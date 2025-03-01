Where ESPN ranks Michigan Football within Top 25 ahead of 2025

Wolverine Digest

Following a down year in 2024, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to bounce back in 2025.

After what many would describe as a "down year" for the Wolverines in 2024, the expectation is that Michigan will bounce back in 2025 and be right back in the playoff hunt.

This week, ESPN released its SP+ projection rankings that are built on three factors, including returning production, recent recruiting metrics, and a team's overall performance from the past three seasons. Combined, these analytics help determine the top teams in college football heading into the 2025 season.

So where does that leave Michigan? According to the SP+ Top 25, the Wolverines are ranked No. 13 in the nation.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. LSU
  11. Clemson
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Michigan
  14. Miami
  15. Missouri
  16. South Carolina
  17. Florida
  18. SMU
  19. Kansas State
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Auburn
  24. Indiana
  25. Illinois

Seven teams from the Big Ten cracked the Top 25, including Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois.

Obviously, Michigan has been one of the best teams in the Big Ten over the last three seasons, winning two conference championships and capturing the national championship in 2023. And while the Wolverines lost some significant pieces to the NFL Draft this off-season, there are plenty of weapons still remaining in Ann Arbor. In addition to some key returning pieces on both sides of the ball, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff also did an incredible job on the recruiting trail and within the transfer portal.

When you put it all together, it makes sense that Michigan would be viewed as a Top 15 team according to the analytics heading into the 2025 season.

