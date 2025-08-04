Just In: Where Michigan football is ranked in preseason 2025 Coaches Poll
You football is right around the corner when the US LBM Coaches Poll comes out. On Monday, the official preseason poll came out. The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate.
The Michigan Wolverines came in at No. 14 in the country, coaches have decided. There are two Big Ten teams ranked inside the top five: Ohio State (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 3).
RELATED: FOX Sports' Joel Klatt ranks Michigan football as a preseason top-10 team in 2025
Here is the full rundown of the coaches poll:
1. Texas (28 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (20)
3. Penn State (14)
4. Georgia (3)
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson (2)
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami (FL)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
21. Texas A&M
22. Iowa State
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State
Michigan is coming off of an 8-5 season, in which the Wolverines were 5-5 after 10 games. Michigan then, as underdogs, took down Ohio State in Columbus and beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. With Sherrone Moore hiring Chip Lindsey and landing QB Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines' offense is expected to be much, much better in 2025.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan football gains second commitment in 2027 class
FOX Sports' Joel Klatt ranks Michigan football as a preseason top-10 team in 2025
Wink Martindale talks Michigan transfer who is standing out: 'He's going to be really good'
Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team