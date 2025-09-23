How Michigan plans to fix the drop issues hindering its offense
There were several question marks surrounding Michigan entering the season, and its passing game was towards the top of the list. The Wolverines were coming off of a season in which they had the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country. In 2024, Michigan's leading wide receiver was Tyler Morris, who caught for 248 yards.
Fast forward to 2025, through four games, Michigan has the 106th-ranked passing attack, averaging 183 yards per game. Bryce Underwood has shown glimpses of greatness, and it's clear he is going to be the face of the program the next couple of seasons, but the wide receiver corps is still a work in progress.
The yards are there, Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley leads the team with 197 yards -- almost where Morris was in the entire season last year. But drops are a glaring issue. Michigan has 11 drops as a team in four games, and both Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin lead the Big Ten Conference with four drops each.
On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore spoke on the drops that are hindering the Wolverines' offense.
"Yeah, I think it’s consistency, being a hands catcher," Moore said on Monday. "We’re really harping on that. It’s a piece, it’s an emphasis this week on not allowing the ball to connect to your body. I think in coaching a lot, you hear it all the time, catch the ball, catch the ball. What does catch the ball mean?
"You’ve got to teach people how to catch the ball, whether it’s seeing the ball to the top, or whether it’s catching away from your body, whether it’s above your navel, catching it thumb to thumb, below, pinky to pinky. There’s all these key coaching points, so really harping on those things to make those plays we need to, because we can and we have. So that’s the goal. We’ve got to continue to do that this week."
Goals for the bye week
Getting the pass catchers to catch the passes is one goal for Michigan. Getting Underwood not to throw so many fastballs might be another. But coach Moore talked about getting his players healthy and attacking the fundamentals as other goals for Michigan before it takes on Wisconsin in two weeks.
"Make sure the best players are playing on the field," Moore said of the goals for this week. "Give guys opportunities to play, but they got to go earn it. So be more fundamental. Attack our fundamentals, attack our technique, attack the how, and keep everybody healthy and get guys back that are healthy. We’re going to do a good job with the plan of how we’re attacking the week, being smart with what we do in practice, so we make sure we get some guys back and get the guys that are playing their legs back. So that’s our game plan as we go next week."