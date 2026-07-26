Which Michigan Players Are Living Up to Their NIL Expectations?

Name, Image, and Likeness is part of college athletics, whether you like it or not, and it's not going anywhere. Players are paid substantial NIL packages to come to schools and become the face of the team.

It's no different than a place like Michigan, and the Wolverines have elevated their NIL game in the past couple of seasons, most notably landing quarterback Bryce Underwood on a big contract.

For this piece, we are looking at NIL Standard, a site that evaluates every player on the roster. There is no true database for every player, but NIL Standard appears to be very close for each figure it has. Here are three Wolverines who are living up to their NIL expectations.

RB Jordan Marshall ($1,000,000)

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The NIL Standard has Jordan Marshal as the sixth-highest paid player on Michigan's roster entering 2026. Marshall might be the most important player on the Wolverines' roster when push comes to shove. Barring injuries, Marshall is likely going to be a top-10 running back in college football in Jason Beck's offense.

Marshall doesn't have a ton of games under his belt, after redshirting his freshman season, but the bullet points are there to show he has done more with his opportunity. A year ago, Justice Haynes began the season as the starting running back in Ann Arbor, but Marshall quickly showed why he was Mr. Ohio Football.

The rising junior led Michigan with 932 rushing yards last year, beginning the season as the No. 2 back. Once Haynes went down with an injury, Marshall had four straight 100-yard games for Michigan. He battled through injuries toward the end of the season, but entering 2026, Marshall should be one of the top backs in college football.

CB Jyaire Hill ($837,962)

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Shockingly enough, Jyaire Hill is listed as the No. 11 most-paid player on Michigan's roster coming into the season. But he is the 14th-best-paid cornerback in the country, which makes the figure sound a little better.

The 6'2" cornerback was getting first-round NFL hype following the 2024 season, and while Hill had an All-Big Ten season in 2025, he opted to return for another season in 2026. Hill is expected to take an even bigger step in Jay Hill's defense and the Wolverines are hoping to force some turnovers this year, which would help Hill's stock even more.

The Big Ten is full of great wide receiver talent and Michigan is going to rely on Hill to become that stopping force who can slow down the opposition.

DT Trey Pierce ($829,943)

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Trey Piece was an All-Big Ten honoree last year and started all 13 games for the Wolverines, and he isn't the top-paid defensive lineman on the roster. Veteran Enow Etta slightly edges Pierce out, and you have to scroll far down the list of national defensive linemen to find Pierce's name.

Despite Michigan having Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne, along with Etta, Pierce played a substantial role for Michigan last season, and that's only going to increase this season under Kyle Whittingham.

The Wolverines made the decision to really focus on getting both Etta and Pierce back in 2026, while adding Utah transfer Jonah Lea'ea. Those three are going to be pivotal for Michigan's interior defensive line this season.

If Pierce has another All-Big Ten campaign, his NIL deal will be a bargain.