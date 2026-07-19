Returning Stars: Ranking The Top 10 Michigan Football Players Based on PFF Grade

For this article, we are looking at returning Wolverines for the 2026 season. That means what it says: these players had to have played for Michigan in 2025. We are going to their Pro Football Focus grade and rank the returning Wolverines from 10 to one.

Obviously, a guy like John Henry Daley, the top-graded returning edge rusher in college football from a year ago, would be on this list. But since he played for Utah, he won't be.

Let's take a look at the analytical stats to determine who the best returning Wolverines are for the 2026 season, and each player needed a minimum of four games to qualify.

10. Edge Lugard Edokpayi - 69.4 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lugard Edokpayi saw action in five games last season in a rotational role. He saw a total of 15 pass-rushing snaps, per PFF, and in those 15, he recorded four quarterback hurries and one hit on the quarterback. Edokpayi is an explosive edge rusher with a very long frame. Despite limited action, he was the third-best pass rusher on the team with an 80.5 pass-rushing grade.

Entering 2026, he is going to be behind guys like John Henry Daley, Cameron Brandt, Dominic Nichols, and Nate Marshall, but the Wolverines are likely going to allow Edokpayi to play some snaps when he can put his ears down and attack the quarterback.

9. RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 70.9 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former walk-on played a massive role for Michigan in the final five games for the Wolverines. Once Justice Haynes went down, Bryson Kuzdzal immediately became RB2 on the team, and then when Jordan Marshall was banged up, he drew two starts.

Kuzdzal was one of the worst pass-blockers on the team, but the change-of-pace running back provided an impact in both the rushing game and grabbing passes out of the backfield. Entering 2026, he is likely going to be RB3 behind both Marshall and Savion Hiter.

8. C Jake Guarnera - 71.3 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We have Jake Guarnera down as center, but he actually played right guard last season and started all but the opening game for the Wolverines. On the season, Guarnera was one of the Wolverines' best run blockers on the team, and was slightly lower in pass blocking, but still acceptable.

According to PFF, Guarnera allowed two sacks last season and a total of 10 quarterback hurries, which was the third-most of any offensive lineman on the team. Entering 2026, Guarnera shifts more inside and will have added help in pass protection, but he can pave the way for the running backs.

7. Edge Dominic Nichols - 72.2 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dominic Nichols played in 12 games for Michigan last season, seeing a total of 198 snaps in a rotational role. He is expected to take a big step in 2026, likely becoming the first edge rusher off the bench for Michigan.

Nichols recorded nine total pressures last season against the opposition, and he was one of the Wolverines' top tacklers. He had an 85.2 tackling grade last season, which ranked third on the team behind Jimmy Rolder and Troy Bowles.

6. OT Andrew Sprague - 72.6 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a solid season from Michigan's starting right tackle in 2025, and it should only improve in 2026 with Jim Harding coaching the Wolverines' offensive line. Andrew Sprague was Michigan's second-best run blocking offenisve linemen last season, behind Jake Guarnera.

And then as a pass blocker, at the tackle position, Sprague had a 71 grade, which was behind both Nate Efobi and Greg Crippen. Sprague did allow 17 pressures, the most on the team, but he only allowed one sack, per PFF. Expect those pressures to go down this season.

5. DT Trey Pierce - 72.9 grade

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Pierce started all 13 games for Michigan last season beside Rayshaun Benny. He was among the best run stoppers on the team. Pierce had an 80.5 run defense grade, which was fourth overall and the second-best lineman grade on the Wolverines.

While Pierce didn't record any sacks, he did have eight quarterback hurries, which was tied for eighth on the team. With Michigan losing Benny, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne, Pierce is in line for a major role in 2026.

4. WR Andrew Marsh - 75.8 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It took a few weeks to get a chance, but once Sherrone Moore allowed Andrew Marsh to get an extended look, he turned into the best wide receiver on the team. Marsh had a 78.1 receiving grade, the best on the team by nine points.

Michigan dropped 28 passes as a team, but Marsh didn't suffer from any drops. He was sure-handed and quickly turned into Mr. reliable. Entering 2026, Marsh will become Bryce Underwood's top target once again, and Marsh has the chance to really assert himself as one of the best in the country.

3. S Mason Curtis - 76.4 grade

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Curtis played in 11 games for Michigan last season, and started three of them at safety. The long, rangy defensive back made his presence felt in the secondary. While Michigan had some big-time talent back there, it was the former four-star linebacker who graded out as the best cover player on the team.

PFF gave Curtis a 76.6 coverage grade, which topped the team. Curtis was consistent across the board, between 74-76 on defense, tackling, and run defense. Entering 2026, Curtis will likely have a rotational role, behind both Rod Moore and Chris Bracy.

2. CB Jyaire Hill - 77.6 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jyaire Hill is the top returner on the Michigan defense. Hill ranked second, behind Mason Curtis, in coverage last season, grading out with a 76.0 grade. His overall grade was brought down due to his tackling. PFF gave Hill a 45.2 tackling grade, as he had 11 missed tackles — second-most on the roster.

Entering 2026, Michigan is focusing on the smaller details, which should help Hill become a better tackler, and that will pair with is sold cover skills.

1. RB Jordan Marshall - 87.8 grade

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan Marshall was the top offensive players on the team last year, and the second-best graded player on overall, behind Derrick Moore. Marshall had an 88.6 run grade, which ranked as the top run grade on Michigan's roster, beating out Justice Haynes.

Marshall also had a 65.7 pass-blocking grade, which was the best of any Michigan running back — Micah Ka'apana had a higher grade in a limited sample size — which shows he was the total package.

Entering 2026, Marshall is the unquestioned top back on the roster and should be considered a top-10 running back in college football. Jason Beck's offense will further allow Marshall to show off his ability.