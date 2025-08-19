While rival fans hoped for a collapse, Michigan reloaded for another title run
With the dust finally settling from the NCAA's investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, fans on both sides of the debate are left facing a reality that's impossible to deny: the Michigan Wolverines remain a dominant force in college football.
On Tuesday, Michigan landed the commitment of five-star running back Savion Hiter, sending yet another strong message to the college football world—the Wolverines aren't going anywhere. Following a top-10 recruiting class in 2025 that featured elite five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, head coach Sherrone Moore is now on pace to sign a second consecutive top-10 class for 2026 thanks to the addition of Hiter.
What makes Michigan's continued dominance even more impressive is the context surrounding it. Even during the most turbulent times —from the NCAA investigation, to Jim Harbaugh's departure for the NFL (taking key members of his staff with him), to a wave of key players heading to the NFL Draft after their 2023 national championship — Michigan refused to fall off the cliff, as many critics had predicted.
Yes, the Wolverines finished 8-5 in 2024, but that "down year" ended with back-to-back wins over the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 11 Alabama. In other words, even in transition, Michigan was still competing at an elite level.
While rival fans loudly predicted the program's collapse — convinced the NCAA penalties would send Michigan back to the dark ages — the opposite has happened. The Wolverines still own the rivalry with Ohio State, they're thriving on the recruiting trail, and they're poised for another run at a national title in the very near future. In fact, it's fair to argue that Michigan football is as strong now as it's ever been.