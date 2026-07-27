Michigan Football Players Are Being Slept on Following Recent Preseason All-Big Ten

Big Ten Media Days is this week, fall camp is right around the corner, and media are selecting their preseason rankings. On Monday, Cleveland.com released the unofficial Big Ten preseason rankings for the conference, and the Wolverines came in at No. 5 — no harm there.

However, The Athletic also released a preseason ranking, but it had to deal with the All-Big Ten teams. There were three teams included and seven Wolverines were listed, but just one player had first-team honors. There were three Michigan players selected to the preseason second-team and three Wolverines on the third-team.

Player First, Second, or Third Team Edge John Henry Daley First-Team RB Jordan Marshall Second-Team WR Andrew Marsh Second-Team CB Jyaire Hill Second-Team C Jake Guarnera Third-Team CB Zeke Berry Third-Team S Rod Moore Third-Team

Who has a first-team gripe?

As good as Andrew Marsh was last year, it's hard to argue that any of the three wide receivers should be replaced by him. Entering his second year on the team, Marsh should be in store for a massive season with Bryce Underwood's development, along with playing in a wide open Jason Beck offense.

But the player who has the biggest gripe about not being selected on the preseason first-team ballot is running back Jordan Marshall.

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Marshall has done nothing but prove his worth when given a chance. He redshirted his freshman season, but in the lone start he had, against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he rushed for 100 yards and won MVP. Last year, he was behind Justice Haynes on the depth chart, and didn't see much time as expected with how good Haynes played early on.

But once Haynes went down with an injury, Marshall shined. Despite not playing much in the first quarter of the season, and suffering a late injury of his own, Marshall still ran for 932 yards and 10 scores.

If Marshall had the usage of either Antwan Raymond (Rutgers) or Bo Jackson (Ohio State), he would've had more yards than both. But with The Athletic placing them ahead of Marshall, he ended on the second team with Minnesota running back Darius Johnson.

What other Michigan players could earn All-Big Ten?

It wouldn't be shocking to see either Jake Guarnera or Rod Moore earn either first-team or second-team honors this season. Guarnera will have to prove he can be an elite center, and Moore has to show he can stay healthy first.

Aside from the seven players who were voted onto the preseason All-Big Ten list, there are a couple of other Wolverines to watch for.

Most notably, nickel Smith Snowden. He was an All-Big 12 player last year, and he should shine under Jay Hill. Snowden can play all over, and he was electrifying for Utah last year. The Wolverines are going to rely heavily on him this season and will be right there with both Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry.

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Assuming Bryce Underwood ascends as he should, JJ Buchanan is another player who could sneak his way into being an All-Big Ten player. Buchanan has sure hands and was reliable for Utah as a true freshman. Beck knows how to use him and Buchanan could be in store for a big year next to Andrew Marsh.

A few other players to watch this season are Andrew Sprague, Trey Piece, and Enow Etta. It's not too often that Michigan doesn't have multiple offensive linemen and defensive linemen on the All-Big Ten list. All are upperclassmen, and Michigan is going to rely on all three of them this season.