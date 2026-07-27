Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 2 John Henry Daley Brings Proven Production to Defensive Line

We've already covered players #3-25 so far in this series, including players like offensive linemenAndrew Sprague, running back Savion Hiter, and defensive tackle Enow Etta among others. Up next on the list is Utah transfer and edge rusher John Henry Daley checking in at #2 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026. Let's dive more into why he ranks so highly below.

2025 Recap

John Henry Daley entered college as a 3-star recruit out of Utah in the class of 2021. He enrolled at BYU and was listed at 6'-4" 225 lbs. Fast forward to 2025, and he was bulked up to 6'-4" 255 lbs. With that added weight, he really exploded on the scene this past season at Utah where he totaled 48 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 17.5 tackles for loss.

He was a true difference maker at Utah on their defensive line and ended up second in the Big 12 in sacks. He wins with strength and motor for the most part, but has also shown a solid spin move as well. Now he'll bring his proven production to Ann Arbor and looks to replicate the success he found last season.

Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach avoids a tackle by Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Daley is important for Michigan's 2026 success

Michigan lost a lot of production off last season's defensive line, and particularly at edge rusher where both Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham ended up going in the top 3 rounds of the NFL Draft.

Michigan has a lot of talented players on the defensive line who all could break out and take the next step, but they are a little short on actual proven college production. In order to avoid a drop off at the position, Michigan will need someone to step up and be a force that can put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

That's why John Henry Daley will be so important for Michigan this season, as he enters the year having actually succeeded already at the major college level. He's got the most proven college production amongst Michigan's edge rushers, and it will be up to him to headline the position group and help put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley and safety Jackson Bennee move in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One prediction for Daley in 2026

Playing in the Big Ten this year will definitely be a step up in competition for John Henry Daley, as the quality of the offensive linemen is much better than it was in the Big 12 last season. I predict his ultimate surface level stats of sacks and tackles for loss will take a small dip compared to what he did last year in the Big 12 but he will end up having a good season for the Wolverines.

I predict John Henry Daley will finish with 8 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. That will be good enough to put him on an All-Big Ten team at the end of the season, and he'll go on to be drafted as another Michigan edge rusher to go in the top three rounds of the NFL Draft. If all of that comes true, Michigan's defensive line will have the key headliner they need to help them replace what they lost at the position from last season.

See our full top 25 players: