Former Michigan TE Jake Butt makes a case for who should be the next head coach

News hit like a freight train on Wednesday night that Michigan had fired second-year head coach Sherrone Moore with cause. It was later revealed in a statement by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and was fired effective immediately.

While there is a pool of candidates Michigan could chase after, the reality is that the Wolverines need to make a home-run hire and someone who can lead the program for years to come. Being able to retain the roster will be important, and former Michigan All-American Jake Butt believes Washington head coach Jedd Fisch would be a good candidate for the Wolverines.

Butt, who played under Fisch during his time in Ann Arbor, lists multiple reasons as to why Fisch would be a good pick.

"He’s one of the best football minds I’ve been around- both as a player and since entering the media space.

He is a QB developer, and you’d see a transformed and improved Bryce Underwood immediately.

He is a builder. Transforming Arizona and elevating a Washington program that was gutted after a national title run and conference realignment.

His players absolutely love him (as did our locker room, but it’s a different love towards your HC v OC). The players ive interacted with are fully bought into the vision and culture set by Jedd. Thats important bc it communicates who he is as a leader.

His path has exposed him to some of the all time great football coaches. He’s had a chance to formulate how he wants to make his own mark on coaching.

This path also has provided him exposure all across the football world. A vast network is key to being a great head coach.

His staff is unbelievably loyal to him."

Fisch coached at Michigan from 2015-16 under Jim Harbaugh. He coached the QBs and was the passing game coordinator while under Harbaugh. Fisch moved to UCLA to become its offensive coordinator before moving to the NFL for three seasons.

Fisch became the head coach at Arizona from 2021-23, where he transformed the 'Cats into a 10-win team. He is now in his second season with Washington.

Time will tell who Michigan goes after, but there is definitely a connection with Fisch.