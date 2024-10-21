Podcast: What's next for Michigan football fowling 4-3 start, where to turn?
What's next for Michigan football? Following a 4-3 start and two losses in a row, the Wolverines appear to be a lost football team right now. The maize and blue dropped a 21-7 game to Illinois this past weekend and the 2024 Michigan Wolverines are a fry cry of what they were.
On the latest episode of The Winged Helmet Podcast, Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop try to get to the bottom of the Wolverines' issues. What should Michigan do at quarterback? Both of them would take a swing on true freshman Jadyn Davis so Michigan could be prepared for 2025 and beyond.
You can see the entire episode below.
Like us and subscribe to us on YouTube for weekly content.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Column: Sherrone Moore is likely to face some very difficult decisions to keep Michigan relevant
Michigan football's updated chances to win remaining five games