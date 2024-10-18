Podcast: Michigan football vs. Illinois preview, buy or sell
We are just one day away from seeing Michigan football back in action when it travels to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini in a ranked matchup. Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop break the game down and preview what the Wolverines need to do in order to come up with a win.
Breiler and Knoop both came up with five buy-or-sell questions to ask each other and take fan assessment. Will we see the Wolverines' passing game look more competent with Jack Tuttle behind center? Will Amorion Walker continue to emerge and be a threat for the Michigan offense?
Lastly, both give their final score predictions and what to expect from the maize and blue against Illinois. You can see the full episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast below.
