Podcast: Reacting to Michigan Football getting Bryce Underwood, Northwestern outlook
Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop are back for another loaded Winged Helmet Podcast. Of course, we react to the major news out of Ann Arbor. On Thursday night, Michigan received the commitment of five-star quarterback, Bryce Underwood. The Belleville (MI) product flipped his commitment from LSU to the maize and blue.
There is also news that Michigan plans to still pursue a transfer portal quarterback to compete with Underwood in 2025. What does that mean for true freshman Jadyn Davis? What does Underwood's commitment mean for the current Michigan coaching staff?
We also talk about Michigan's game against Northwestern. What does this game mean for the Wolverines and how do we see it playing out?
You can see all of that and much more on the latest episode below.
Like us and subscribe to us on YouTube for weekly content.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
REPORT: Michigan had to fix a 'fractured relationship' with Bryce Underwood left by Jim Harbaugh
WATCH: Bryce Underwood launches 'Hometown Hero' Michigan commitment video