Podcast: Can Michigan continue to win games as it did on Saturday against USC?
Michigan is coming off of a 27-24 win over USC which propelled it to a 3-1 start on the season while giving USC its first loss and a taste of the Big Ten. It was a story of two halves for the Wolverines. Michigan started off hot before USC scored three passing touchdowns in the second half. It took some magic between Will Johnson's pick-six and Kalel Mullings putting the team on his back in the final minutes to give Michigan a signature win.
On our latest 'Winged Helmet' podcast, Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop review Michigan's win over USC. How did we view the Michigan defense? Does the Wolverines' defense give us hope heading into the bulk of the season?
Offensively, we discuss Alex Orji and his performance as the starting quarterback. Can Michigan continue to win games without an effective passing game? We talk about Kalel Mullings and if he should be the featured running back.
We even dive into the stripe out before the game and much more!
