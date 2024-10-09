Podcast: Is there faith in the Michigan coaching staff to turn the season around?
Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop are back on the Winged Helmet Podcast and as they do every Wednesday: Answering all of your questions. On our latest episode, it's a loaded show with a ton of your questions. Who is to blame for Michigan's rocky start? How do we grade the Wolverines' coaching staff's chances of turning the ship around in the last six weeks?
We also talk about the Wolverines' quarterback situation and dive into why Jack Tuttle is the best option moving forward. Barring an injury, he is likely the guy to lead the way for the rest of the year, but if that injury would occur: Which backup would start? Trent spices it up with a unique answer.
