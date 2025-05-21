Winningest player in Michigan football history inks deal with Las Vegas Raiders
Former Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett has found his way to Las Vegas. The Wolverine fan-favorite has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and fellow Wolverine great Tom Brady. Brady is a part owner of the Raiders and reportedly has been heavily involved in personnel decisions.
Barrett used his longevity and willingness to play a multitude of positions at Michigan to become a National Champion and the winningest player ever in Michigans long and storied history. Barrett left Ann Arbor with 61 wins, to go along with three Big Ten rings and the 2023 National Championship. After declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, he was selected in the 7th round 240th overall by the Carolina Panthers. Barrett has struggled to find his footing in the NFL and has already had stints with the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers.
While he has struggled in the NFL, Michigan fans know that Barrett has a couple of intangible skills which cannot be taught. He is a born leader and is as resilient as any player in the league. Those skills coupled with his immense faith in himself, and his abilities will serve him well. While Barrett may never become an All-Pro player, or even a consistent contributor within the NFL, he almost certainly has an amazing career ahead of himself as a coach or front office member. The guy loves football and just dedicates himself 110% to everything he does. The Raiders will certainly see that at training camp out of Barrett.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN lumps Michigan football, Ohio State, and Notre Dame into same tier for QB play
Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig
Michigan basketball: ESPN predicts if Yaxel Lendeborg is a first-round pick post NBA Draft Combine
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson