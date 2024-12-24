Bryce Underwood discusses excitement receiving phone call from Tom Brady
Being the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, a state champion, two-time Mr. Football winner, and having achieved nearly every high school accolade possible, it seems not many things would impact a guy like Bryce Underwood. Until his phone rang and the GOAT Tom Brady was on the other end. On the podcast Kickin it with Dee, Bryce discussed being caught off guard.
It caught me off guard not gonna lie. I didn't expect it. Next thing I know my phone ringing with a 305 number...- Bryce Underwood
Although he was obviously excited to talk to Brady, Underwood said he wasn't necessarily star-struck by the phone call. He claims when his phone rang, he just looked at it for a minute before answering. One can only imagine how the conversation went between the two quarterbacks, particuarly when you consider Brady's experience and connection the University of Michigan.
Underwood didn't go into great detail about what the two discussed, but surely Brady reminded him of the opportunity he has in front of him in Ann Arbor. Brady is famously known for sacrificing almost anything in order to be the best, and his methods seem to work as he owns the NFL record with seven Super Bowl wins. As a former 6th round NFL Draft pick, he was nowhere near as heralded coming out of high school or college as Underwood. But his knowledge and success will certainly benefit Bryce as he navigates his way through college football's greatest program in its greatest conference.
