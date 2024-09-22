Michigan Football makes big jump in AP Poll after win vs. USC
Since opening the season ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll, Michigan had dropped for three consecutive weeks following unimpressive victories over Fresno State and Arkansas State, and a 31-12 loss to Texas.
However, following a 27-24 win over USC this past Saturday, the Wolverines jumped six spots from No. 18 up to No. 12 in the latest rendition of the AP Poll.
Associated Press Top 25 Poll — Week 5
1.) Texas
2.) Georgia
3.) Ohio State
4.) Alabama
5.) Tennessee
6.) Ole Miss
7.) Miami
8.) Oregon
9.) Penn State
10.) Utah
11.) Missouri
12.) Michigan
13.) USC
14.) LSU
15.) Louisville
16.) Notre Dame
17.) Clemson
18.) Iowa State
19.) Illinois
20.) Oklahoma State
21.) Oklahoma
22.) BYU
23.) Kansas State
24.) Texas A&M
25.) Boise State
With the win over USC, Michigan extends its streak of consecutive weeks inside the AP Top 25 to 50 straight, dating back to Sept. 13, 2021. During that stretch, the Wolverines have been ranked inside the Top 15 on 46 occasions.
Michigan made a change at starting quarterback against USC, opting for redshirt sophomore Alex Orji after the Wolverines' previous starter, redshirt junior Davis Warren, threw six interceptions in the first three games. Orji only had 12 pass attempts on the day, completing seven for a mere 32 yards. However, the third-year Wolverine avoided making costly mistakes, and was effective as a runner with 43 yards on 13 carries.
The Wolverines ran for 290 yards as a team, led by running back Kalel Mullings' 159 rushing yards on 17 carries. The fifth-year senior scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, one from 53 yards out and another from just over a yard away with 37 seconds remaining in the game. A 63-yard burst from Mullings set up his eventual game-winning score. Senior tailback Donovan Edwards added 74 yards on 14 carries, scoring another rushing touchdown from 41 yards away.
