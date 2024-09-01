Grading Michigan football's offensive positions after win vs. Fresno State
Michigan football got its 2024 season off on the right foot Saturday night with a 30-10 win over Fresno State in its opener. The Wolverines got out to a fast start offensively, cashing in on a turnover forced by the defense to take an early 7-0 lead, but had to settle for far too many field goals during the middle portion of the game.
After their first test of the season, here's are positional grades for Michigan's offense in Week 1:
Quarterbacks
Grade: C+
Davis Warren earned the start for the Wolverines over Alex Orji, but both guys had the opportunity to showcase their abilities in the opener. Warren was fairly efficient, completing 60 percent of his pass attempts (15-for-25) but struggled to stretch the field. The redshirt junior's lone deep shot resulted in an interception on a ball that was slightly underthrown. Warren also had a tendency to lock in on one receiver with his eyes. It's likely Michigan's coaching staff wasn't going to ask the first-time starter to do a whole lot in terms of reading the defense and progressing through receivers. Warren's stat line (118 yards, one touchdown) was far from dazzling, but he did a mostly good job operating the Wolverines offense.
Orji had a smaller role than many of us expected. Once again, Michigan didn't ask the redshirt sophomore to do much with his arm, as he had just two pass attempts: a three-yard touchdown toss to Donovan Edwards and an incompletion on an 'out'-route that feel three yards short of his intended receiver. Orji did make an impact with his legs however, rushing for 32 yards on five carries.
Running Backs
Grade: B
Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings split carries for the Wolverines in the opener, and there were things to like and causes for concern. Like much of last season, Edwards struggled to make much of an impact in the run game, being held to 2.5 yards per carry. It was nice to see the senior score a receiving touchdown out of the backfield on Michigan's opening possession, but the two other times Edwards was targeted in the pass game resulted in an incompletion and a three-yard loss. Michigan's coaching staff needs to find better ways to utilize Edwards' skillset going forward.
Mullings, on the other hand, was one of the Wolverines' breakout stars of the game. While he too had to settle for short gains through much of the night, Mullings relentless, hard running style seemed to wear down Fresno State's defense as the game went on. The fifth-year senior had a pair of explosive runs of 21 and 15 yards on Michigan's final scoring drive, and he finished the night averaging 6.1 yards per carry. This was a highly-encouraging night for Mullings, who also performed very well in a kick return role for the Wolverines (three attempts for 74 yards).
Offensive Line
Grade: C-
The expectations for Michigan's offense line are high, year in and year out, and Week 1 was something of a cause for concern. The Wolverines started redshirt junior Dominic Giudice, a former defensive lineman, at center but rotated in fourth-year O-lineman Greg Crippin at the position following a sluggish start. Both guys had their struggles — Guidice in short-yardage situations and Crippen in pass protection — and it appears that position battle remains unresolved.
Even adjusting for sacks, Michigan's run game generated just 4.8 yards per carry on Saturday night. You'd like to see that number higher against a Group of Five opponent. The Wolverines also had a busted protection that resulted in Warren getting sacked for a loss of nine. The alarm bells aren't ringing here, but there's plenty for Michigan's O-line to clean up and figure out this week in practice.
Wide Receivers
Grade: D
The harshest grade of the night goes to Michigan wide receivers, who didn't make much of an impact in this one. The position group combined for just six catches and 34 yards: Tyler Morris had three receptions for 15 yards, Semaj Morgan had two for eight yards and Kendrick Bell had one catch for 11 yards. It's important to note that Michigan's wide receivers are one of the team's youngest and most inexperienced position groups. That, combined with a new starting quarterback and Michigan's offensive philosophy, could make it difficult for these guys to carve out a role in the offense early.
Despite the result of an interception, I like that Michigan took a deep shot to Fred Moore in the first quarter. I think he develop into that deep threat for the Wolverines as the season goes on. Additionally, Morgan performed well as Michigan's punt returner, averaging 16 yards per return on two attempts.
Tight Ends
Grade: A
We got to see a heavy dose of Colston Loveland in this game, and the preseason All-American delivered with eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. There's an argument to be made for Loveland as the Wolverines' most-gifted offensive player, and having a tight end of his caliber is such a luxury for a inexperienced quarterback. While I graded the wide receivers harshly, much of there lack of production can be attributed to Loveland being the focal point of Michigan's aerial attack. That's the way it should be, and that's how things played out on Saturday night.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
WATCH: Michigan and Fresno State exchange words in tunnel at the Big House
PFF grades: High/low Michigan grades, snap count totals to know after after Week 1 win
Takeaways: Michigan takes down Fresno State with a rather lackluster offense
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI