Michigan special teams coordinator JB Brown sheds light on kick/punt return options
Despite a few hiccups along the way, like "Trouble with the Snap" or a fairly disastrous Rose Bowl performance, Michigan special teams was often a rock solid under former head coach Jim Harbaugh. As a new era for the program begins under new head coach Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines will look to maintain high-caliber special teams play in 2024 and beyond.
This offseason, Moore promoted analyst J.B. Brown to Michigan's full-time special teams coordinator. Brown had spent the previous three seasons helping Jay Harbaugh coordinate the third phase of the game for the Wolverines.
After then-redshirt junior Jake Thaw and true freshman Semaj Morgan split duties as Michigan's punt and kick returner a season ago, Brown told reporters this week that the Wolverines will look to utilize a rotation at the spot again in 2024. Thaw transferred to Delaware this offseason, but Morgan is back and is splitting reps with fellow wide receiver Tyler Morris and cornerback Will Johnson, among others.
"Semaj is back there. Tyler’s back there. They both have been doing a great job," Brown said. "Will’s been back there. A lot of people have been back there. We’re trying to gain depth in that role. You’re gonna use a lot of guys throughout the season. There’s gonna be injuries at some point during the season. So you’re gonna have to have a stable of returners back there. So we got a lot of people working. They’ve all gotten to the ball really well. They’ve all put a lot of work in the summer ball, put a lot of work in this fall camp."
Earlier this offseason, Johnson created some excitement and anxiety among Michigan's fanbase when he expressed a desire to play both defense and offense in 2024. Some were concerned the added workload would increase Johnson's risk of injury. Brown discussed his approach to injury risk at returner, as all three of Morgan, Morris and Johnson are projected starters this fall.
"Yeah, I think you’ve just got to play football. Right? And then you play it at a high speed and then I don’t think you have to have that in the back of your mind. You just play as fast as you can, as hard as you can, as long as you can," he said.
With J.J. McCarthy locked in as Michigan's starting quarterback a season ago, the Wolverines' coaching staff brainstormed ways to get redshirt freshman QB Alex Orji on the field. One of ways was by giving Orji a shot as a returner in spring practice and fall camp in 2023, but that never materialized into Orji getting a chance in an actual game. Asked whether any outside-the-box options like that were under consideration this fall, Brown remained coy on the subject.
"There’s gonna be a lot of athletes back there," he said. "We’re gonna try to get the most explosive guy with the ball in his hands and we’re gonna try to go score as much as we can. Or get great field position for the offense."
Michigan opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 when the Wolverines host Fresno State (7:30 p.m. / NBC) at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jim Harbaugh will serve as honorary captain in Michigan's season-opener
Michigan Football: El-Hadi intends to dominate, be a 'dawg' in 2024
Detroit Lions star on Michigan football: 'I know Michigan's done'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI