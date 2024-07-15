Michigan's uniform combinations in EA Sports College Football 25 revealed
It's hard to remember the last time a video game was as highly anticipated as EA Sports College Football 25 has been. The hype perhaps hasn't reached the level of Halo or Call of Duty back in their heyday, but after an 11-year hiatus the excitement has reached a fever pitch.
Fortunately, every footage and detail we've gotten glimpses of appear to show that game is well worth the wait, and that includes a plethora of uniform combinations for every school. Whichever your favorite threads you've seen Michigan wear in recent years will be available to players, as was revealed on Sunday.
If you're a traditionalist, like me, you've got your classic Blue jersey and Maize pants home look and the White jersey, Maize pants road uniforms. Of course, in recent years Michigan has made the "Big Game Blues" combination a fan favorite, in no small part because the Wolverines have beaten Ohio State twice and won the 2023 national championship will wearing the combo. Those who choose to play Michigan in the game can also don the "All Whites" road combination, or mix it up with the White jersey and Blue pants. And, finally, the "All Maize" uniforms also made their way into the game, despite receiving mixed reviews from the Michigan faithful when they debuted in 2017 against Florida. Personally, the all-maize combination was a misfire in my book.
Our managing editor here at Michigan Wolverines On SI — Chris Breiler — has a uniform combination he's anxious to see the Wolverines in this fall as well. But, unfortunately, it's unclear whether it will be possible to don the combo in EA Sports College Football 25 or not. For a glimpse at that combination, click here.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
WATCH: Donovan Edwards Scores A Crazy Touchdown As Himself On EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game
WATCH: EA Sports College Football Promo Video Has Michigan Winning It All
EA Sports College Football 25: Ratings Revealed For Alex Orji, Donovan Edwards
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI