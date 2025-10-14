Michigan hockey makes significant jump in latest poll
The Michigan hockey program is off to a fantastic start. The Wolverines are 4-0 to start the 2025-26 season and it's showing in the latest USCHO Division I Men's Poll. Michigan began last week ranked No. 9 in the nation, but after a solid week, the Wolverines moved up to No. 4 in the country this week and Michigan received eight first-place votes.
This past week, Michigan took down No. 7 Providence in back-to-back games. On Friday, the Wolverines won 5-1, and then on Saturday, Michigan beat Providence 3-1.
Latest top 20
- Boston University
- Western Michigan
- Michigan State
- Michigan
- Denver
- Penn State
- Maine
- North Dakota
- Boston College
- Quinnipiac
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Minnesota
- Providence
- Arizona State
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Cornell
- Colorado State
- Minnesota State
Michigan player stats through four games
Point leaders
- Michael Hage - 9
- Will Horcoff - 6
- Malcolm Spence - 6
- TJ Hughes - 5
Goal leaders
- Will Horcoff - 5
- Michael Hage - 4
- Malcolm Spence - 3
- Garrett Schifsky - 3
Shot leaders (with percentage)
- TJ Hughes - 17 (.059)
- Garrett Schifsky - 15 (.200)
- Michael Hage - 13 (.308)
- Will Horcoff - 12 (.417)
- Jayden Perron - 12 (.000)
Providence recap + what's next for the Wolverines?
Depth scoring and productive penalty killing powered the No. 9-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team (4-0-0) to a 3-1 victory over No. 7 Providence College (0-2-0) on Saturday night (Oct. 11) inside Schneider Arena. The win secured a weekend sweep of the top-10 non-conference matchup and kept the Wolverines undefeated to open the season.
Michigan took its one-goal advantage into the locker room after the first period. The Wolverines held slim edges in shots on goal (6-5) and faceoffs (12-10), while Providence failed to convert on either of its first two power plays.
Heading into the third period, the Wolverines maintained a 2-1 lead and a 17-13 edge in shots on goal, while the Friars had gained the advantage in faceoffs (25-18).
Michigan's two shorthanded goals marked the first time the program accomplished the feat since Garrett Schifsky tallied a pair at Arizona State exactly one year ago on Oct. 11, 2024.
The Wolverines return home next weekend to host Robert Morris for a two-game series at Yost Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 17-18). Puck drop for both nights is set for 7 p.m., with live streaming on B1G+.
