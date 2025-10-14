Wolverine Digest

Michigan hockey makes significant jump in latest poll

The hockey program is soaring right now

Trent Knoop

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

The Michigan hockey program is off to a fantastic start. The Wolverines are 4-0 to start the 2025-26 season and it's showing in the latest USCHO Division I Men's Poll. Michigan began last week ranked No. 9 in the nation, but after a solid week, the Wolverines moved up to No. 4 in the country this week and Michigan received eight first-place votes.

This past week, Michigan took down No. 7 Providence in back-to-back games. On Friday, the Wolverines won 5-1, and then on Saturday, Michigan beat Providence 3-1.

Michigan hockey
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Latest top 20

  1. Boston University
  2. Western Michigan
  3. Michigan State
  4. Michigan
  5. Denver
  6. Penn State
  7. Maine
  8. North Dakota
  9. Boston College
  10. Quinnipiac
  11. Massachusetts
  12. Connecticut
  13. Minnesota
  14. Providence
  15. Arizona State
  16. Ohio State
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Cornell
  19. Colorado State
  20. Minnesota State

Michigan player stats through four games

Point leaders

  1. Michael Hage - 9
  2. Will Horcoff - 6
  3. Malcolm Spence - 6
  4. TJ Hughes - 5

Goal leaders

  1. Will Horcoff - 5
  2. Michael Hage - 4
  3. Malcolm Spence - 3
  4. Garrett Schifsky - 3

Shot leaders (with percentage)

  1. TJ Hughes - 17 (.059)
  2. Garrett Schifsky - 15 (.200)
  3. Michael Hage - 13 (.308)
  4. Will Horcoff - 12 (.417)
  5. Jayden Perron - 12 (.000)

Providence recap + what's next for the Wolverines?

Depth scoring and productive penalty killing powered the No. 9-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team (4-0-0) to a 3-1 victory over No. 7 Providence College (0-2-0) on Saturday night (Oct. 11) inside Schneider Arena. The win secured a weekend sweep of the top-10 non-conference matchup and kept the Wolverines undefeated to open the season.

Michigan took its one-goal advantage into the locker room after the first period. The Wolverines held slim edges in shots on goal (6-5) and faceoffs (12-10), while Providence failed to convert on either of its first two power plays.

Heading into the third period, the Wolverines maintained a 2-1 lead and a 17-13 edge in shots on goal, while the Friars had gained the advantage in faceoffs (25-18).

Michigan's two shorthanded goals marked the first time the program accomplished the feat since Garrett Schifsky tallied a pair at Arizona State exactly one year ago on Oct. 11, 2024.

The Wolverines return home next weekend to host Robert Morris for a two-game series at Yost Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 17-18). Puck drop for both nights is set for 7 p.m., with live streaming on B1G+.

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

