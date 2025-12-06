No. 1 Michigan continues winning ways, blanks rival Michigan State

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines went to Munn Ice Arena on Friday night to take on the third-ranked Michigan State Spartans. It wasn't just a rivalry game, but it was No. 1 vs. No. 3 -- and the Wolveirnes continue to prove why they are the team to beat.

Michigan continued its winning ways by blanking the Spartans, 3-0.

Aidan Park, Malcolm Spence, and Jayden Perron all had a goal each against MSU. The trio all attempted three shots each, and three of them found the net. But it wasn't just an offensive effort -- the Wolverines' defense was superb.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines saw a 1-0 lead through the first two periods before Michigan made two goals in the third period to put the icing on the cake.

Freshman goaltender Jack Ivankovic saved all 23 shots that came his way. The Spartans had opportunities to get back into the game, but between Ivankovic and MSU's unsuccessful Power Play, it was Michigan's night.

Ivankovic's shutout was the first clean sheet in Munn since January 7, 2000.

Key team stats

Shots: Michigan 27, MSU 23

PPG: Michigan 1, MSU 0

SHG: Michigan 0, MSU 0

Penalties: Michigan 2, MSU 6

Penalty Minutes: Michigan 12, MSU 28

Faceoffs won: Michigan 24, MSU 29

Michigan will now host Michigan State on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the final game of the home-and-home series.