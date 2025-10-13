One Michigan football player makes PFF's Week 7 Big Ten Team of the Week
Michigan wasn't impressive at all against USC on Saturday. The Wolverines went into Los Angeles and came out with a 31-13 loss. Michigan, which was ranked No. 15 entering the game, fell out of the AP Top 25 and the Wolverines have a lot of work to do if they hope to accomplish their goals when the season started.
Despite the Wolverines' poor play, there was one player who really shined. Pro Football Focus came out with its Week 7 Big Ten Team of the Week and freshman WR Andrew Marsh made it. Marsh was Bryce Underwood's go-to target against the Trojans and he caught a team-high eight catches for 138 yards and a score.
It's now the second game in a row that Marsh has impressed. Last week, against Wisconsin, Marsh earned his first start of the year and he came away with four receptions for 80 yards against the Badgers.
The Underwood-Marsh connection
Michigan fans aren't going to be happy with the Wolverines sitting at 4-2 on the season. While the Wolverines don't look like a College Football Playoff team after six weeks, there are plenty of young players who are showing some big flashes for what's to come.
That includes both Underwood and Marsh. Both are still learning the college ropes and at times, Underwood looks like a true freshman. But he also shows the flashes you want to see out of the 18-year-old signal caller. Now that Marsh earned starting snaps, the duo is really impressing.
Marsh, who has started only two games, is already Michigan's second-leading WR on the team behind Donaven McCulley. Marsh has reeled in 13 receptions for 248 yards and one TD this season. With games approaching against Washington, Michigan State, Maryland, and Ohio State, the Wolverines are going to need to lean on Marsh to keep the passing attack rolling.
Underwood knew he had a solid target in McCulley, but with Marsh's emergence, the Wolverines now have two legit targets for their young QB. Michigan should only see improvement from Underwood in the final six games and moving forward -- the Underwood-Marsh duo should be lethal for Michigan for the next few years.
