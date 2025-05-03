New York Yankees first ballot Hall of Famer Derek Jeter awarded honorary University of Michigan degree
New York Yankee shortstop and first ballot Hall of Famer Derek Jeter added another title to his name. He was bestowed an honorary degree "Doctor of Law" by the University of Michigan during the spring graduation ceremony in Ann Arbor. Jeter was back at the University of Michigan this weekend to give the commencement speech for the graduating class of 2025. Prior to giving his commencement speech, he was given his honorary degree, cementing his legacy as a Wolverine forever.
Jeter was recruited to the Michigan Wolverine baseball team out of high school and attended one semester in the fall of 1992. He ultimately decided that going pro was his best move and the rest is history.
During his speech Jeter urged the graduates to understand that their lives will be dictated by themselves and the choices they make.
"How you approached today, and every day, is a choice - your choice. Your life will ultimately be framed by the choices you make."- NY Yankee HOFer Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter, affectionately known as "The Captain" had an incredible career playing for the New York Yankees over 20 years. He finished with a .310 batting average, 260 home runs, 3,465 hits, and 1,311 runs batted in (RBI). He also helped his Yankees win five World Series titles in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009. Jeter has been active at the University of Michigan supporting the athletes and students. He is also a big philanthropist and has focused his time helping people from underprivileged situations and areas.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NFL Exec. gives brutal assessment of Minnesota Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy
5-star recruit seemingly drops Michigan football from contention; announces official visits
Predicting Michigan football defensive depth chart 3.0, Post-Spring Game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson