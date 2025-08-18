HOW TO WATCH: Michigan looks to land nation's No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter
The Michigan Wolverines are in a strong position to make a major addition to the 2026 recruiting class this week. On Tuesday, five-star running back Savion Hiter—the No. 1 RB prospect in the nation—will announce his decision at 11:15 am ET.
Hiter will be deciding between his four finalists: Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Georgia. Although Ohio State and Georgia are certainly a real threat, the overwhelming belief is that this is a two-school race between Michigan and Tennessee.
You can tune into his recruitment live HERE.
The 5-11, 200-pound RB out of Virginia is the top overall player from the state, the No. 1 running back in the country, and the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation according to Rivals' latest rankings.
Here's what Rivals recruiting analyst Charles Power had to say about Hiter:
"Looks to be a natural runner. An extremely fluid and smooth mover who changes directions effortlessly. Shows excellent acceleration. Cuts on a dime and makes defenders miss in space. Runs with pace and instincts. A strong tackle-breaker who runs through contact due to a strong leg drive. A phenomenal high school football player who also makes big plays on defense. Has the potential and upside to be one of the best running back prospects in several cycles."
Michigan has long been viewed as a favorite in his recruitment, and Rivals still lists the Wolverines in pole position. But Tennessee has made a strong push late and there's confidence in Knoxville that the Volunteers have a real shot at pulling this one off, leading to a commitment announcement that will certainly bring in plenty of attention.
For Michigan, the Wolverines' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 11 nationally, with 22 commitments. But the addition of Hiter would undoubtedly push the Wolverines back into the top 10, and could give head coach Sherrone Moore his second consecutive Top 10 class since taking over at Michigan in 2024.