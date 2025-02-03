Michigan Basketball's Danny Wolf named to midseason watchlist for prestigious award
Michigan men's basketball forward Danny Wolf has been a home run addition out of the transfer portal for the Wolverines in the 2024-25 season.
After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Yale, Wolf has been one of the catalysts of head coach Dusty May's quick turnaround in Ann Arbor. The seven-footer is Michigan's third-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, and is shooting an efficent 47.9% from the floor and 43.2% from 3-point range. He's also contributed on the defensive end, averaging one steal and 1.6 blocks per game.
Wolf leads the Wolverines with 10 rebounds per game, having recorded a team-high nine double-doubles this season. While turnovers have been a problem at times for the seven-foot 'point forward', Wolf has drawn praise for his playmaking abilities, currently average 3.7 assists per game, which is second on the team.
With the many ways in which Wolf has provided a positive impact for No. 24 Michigan (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten), it should come as no surprise that he's been named to the midseason watchlist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, awarded to the 'Player of the Year' in college basketball.
The Oscar Robertson Trophy is awarded bu the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, who's full press release announcing the 50 players named to the midseason watchlist can be read below:
USBWA unveils 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
INDIANAPOLIS (USBWA) – The U.S. Basketball Writers Association has selected 50 standout men's college basketball players for its 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. Members of the association's board of directors chose the players that will be considered as contenders for the National Player of the Year. All Division I players remain eligible for the award.
The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner is to be announced at the NCAA Men's Final Four in San Antonio, from April 5-7. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. A final watch list will be released in early March and those chosen will be included on the USBWA's annual awards ballot.
Following is the complete watch list:
- Jaden Akins, Michigan State
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
- Nate Bittle, Oregon
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Lamont Butler, Kentucky
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Donovan Dent, New Mexico
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
- Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
- Chase Hunter, Clemson
- Graham Ike, Gonzaga
- Ian Jackson, North Carolina
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- Alex Karaban, UConn
- Trey Kauffman-Renn, Purdue
- Kon Knueppel, Duke
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
- Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB
- Caleb Love, Arizona
- RJ Luis, St. John's
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
- Jamal Mashburn Jr., Temple
- Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona
- Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State
- Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
- Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
- Asa Newell, Georgia
- Norchad Omier, Baylor
- Otega Oweh, Kentucky
- Zhuric Phelps, Texas A&M
- Maxime Raynuad, Stanford
- Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Emanuel Sharp, Houston
- Javon Small, West Virginia
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- John Tonje, Wisconsin
- Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
- Danny Wolf, Michigan
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season.
