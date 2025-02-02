Two Michigan basketball players listed as most 'impactful' transfers this season
Michigan men's basketball moved to 16-5 (8-2) on the season after defeating Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, 66-63. The Wolverines are now sitting one game out of first in the Big Ten standings, behind rival Michigan State.
Dusty May has made a drastic improvement from a season ago under Juwan Howard. But May had to revamp the team in order to do so. The Wolverines returned just three scholarship players from a season ago and May went out and landed a brand new team via the portal. With how well Michigan is playing as a team, there were two players who made CBS Sports' most impactful transfer list.
RELATED: Dusty May on Michigan basketball's win over Rutgers: 'These were the games we were losing earlier in the year'
The top-rated transfer is Memphis' PJ Haggerty. Then at No. 10 came the first Michigan transfer, forward Danny Wolf. The former Yale transfer is averaging 12.2 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 36% from 3. Wolf is able to handle the basketball, while creating his own shot.
"Wolf is doing it all for a Michigan team that is showing tremendous promise under first-year coach Dusty May. With the handles of a guard and the size of a center, he is a matchup nightmare. Wolf can beat opposing bigs off the dribble or make them pay for sagging off by drilling outside shots. Against smaller defenders, he's a bully. Wolf's 3.7 turnovers per game are a serious issue, but his 3.8 assists per game help atone for that shortcoming. Wolf is the only player at the power conference level averaging 10+ points, 9+ rebounds, 3+ assists and 1+ block per game while averaging at least one made 3-pointer."
After Wolf, center Vlad Goldin came in at No. 11. The former FAU star, is leading the Wolverines averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds per game. Goldin is shooting 64% from the field.
"It wasn't long ago that the Big Ten was dominated by All-American bigs such as Zach Edey,Hunter Dickinson, Luka Garza, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Kofi Cockburn, just to name a few of the conference's recent high-profile bruisers. Michigan is doing its part to keep the conference at its historical quota. Goldin has been outright dominant at times with 36-point and 31-point outings in victories over UCLA and Minnesota. The former FAU star is providing rim protection and excellent screening as well."
