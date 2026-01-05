Michigan football quarterback enters the transfer portal
Quarterback Mikey Keene of the Michigan football team has officially entered his name into the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Keene did not see the field of the Wolverines in the 2025 season and was listed third on the depth chart behind Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis. That could’ve been due to an injury he suffered in the spring of 2025.
Keene played under now-former Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey at Central Florida (UCF) in 2022. Lindsey took the offensive coordinator job at Missouri following the firing of Sherrone Moore.
After UCF, Keene spent two years at Fresno State, where he earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors in back-to-back years.
As far as landing spots for Keene, there is a possibility that he follows Lindsey to Missouri.
What This Means for Michigan
Not to read into it too much, but it does increase the likelihood that Underwood is staying. Maybe Keene knew Underwood wasn’t leaving and wanted to find a new home where he could at least compete for a starting spot.
He joins Davis, as the second-string quarterback also entered in the portal, and Davis Warren, who played significant minutes for the Wolverines in 2024.
Whether Underwood stays or goes, it now seems like UofM will need to pick up a QB in the portal, unless they trust one of the incoming freshmen.
Even if Underwood stays, they will need an insurance QB in case he were to go down with an injury.
