Wolverine Digest

Michigan football quarterback enters the transfer portal

The Wolverines have now had three QB's enter the portal.
Justice Steiner|
A Michigan football helmet on the sideline during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
A Michigan football helmet on the sideline during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Michigan Wolverines

Quarterback Mikey Keene of the Michigan football team has officially entered his name into the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Keene did not see the field of the Wolverines in the 2025 season and was listed third on the depth chart behind Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis. That could’ve been due to an injury he suffered in the spring of 2025.

Keene played under now-former Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey at Central Florida (UCF) in 2022. Lindsey took the offensive coordinator job at Missouri following the firing of Sherrone Moore. 

Mikey Keene
Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the Washington game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After UCF, Keene spent two years at Fresno State, where he earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors in back-to-back years.

As far as landing spots for Keene, there is a possibility that he follows Lindsey to Missouri. 

What This Means for Michigan

Not to read into it too much, but it does increase the likelihood that Underwood is staying. Maybe Keene knew Underwood wasn’t leaving and wanted to find a new home where he could at least compete for a starting spot. 

Michigan QB's
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19), center, quarterback Jadyn Davis (2), left, and quarterback Mikey Keene (7) take the field for warm up at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He joins Davis, as the second-string quarterback also entered in the portal, and Davis Warren, who played significant minutes for the Wolverines in 2024.

Whether Underwood stays or goes, it now seems like UofM will need to pick up a QB in the portal, unless they trust one of the incoming freshmen.

Even if Underwood stays, they will need an insurance QB in case he were to go down with an injury.

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Share on XFollow JusticeSteiner2
Home/Football